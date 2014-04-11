Police ask for help in finding missing Paducah woman

Paducah police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing Thursday evening by her son.

The woman's son, Michael Sandlin, told police at 6:39 p.m. Thursday that someone had called him to report that his mother’s mail was piling up outside her door. Sandlin said no one had seen his mother, Sue Ann Sandlin, since a neighbor saw her getting onto a PATS bus Monday.

Michael Sandlin told police that his mother suffers from mental health issues. He said she walks with a slight limp.

Sue Ann Sandlin, 69, of Sanders Avenue in Paducah is described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with graying hair not quite to her shoulders, and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about Mrs. Sandlin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

