Heartland Cooks - Flossie's WWII Ham Baked in Milk

This week's Heartland Cook Flossie Leggett of Cape Girardeau.
This week's Heartland Cook gives us a culinary history lesson straight out of a World War II ration cookbook. Flossie Leggett of Cape Girardeau says in those days, folks did more with less. Her mother fed her family with rationed food as Flossie's father served as a bomber pilot over Europe in WWII. Don’t assume that because the ingredients were rationed this recipe is short on flavor! Flossie’s simple recipe for Ham Baked in Milk uses just five ingredients to create a unique taste from the past that's sure to be a hit at your table - today.Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1 teaspoon Ground Mustard
- 4 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 1 cup Evaporated Milk
- 1 cup Water
- 1 Ham Slice cut ¾ to 1 inch thick
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Place ham slice in 9x13 inch baking pan.
Combine ground mustard and brown sugar and sprinkle on top of ham slice.
Combine water and milk. Pour around ham slice until liquid level reaches the top rim of the ham slice.
