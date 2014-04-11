3 face charges in Carbondale shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 face charges in Carbondale shooting

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Darrion Jake (Source: Carbondale PD) Darrion Jake (Source: Carbondale PD)
Ternell Albritton (Source: Carbondale PD) Ternell Albritton (Source: Carbondale PD)
Robert E. Glass (Source: Carbondale PD) Robert E. Glass (Source: Carbondale PD)
The area where witnesses say the shooting happened. (Source: Jen Baird, KFVS) The area where witnesses say the shooting happened. (Source: Jen Baird, KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Police have taken three men into custody in connection to a shooting late last week in Carbondale.

An SIU student was shot in the abdomen area after a fight around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of S. Illinois Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, around 200 people were in the road and numerous fights were in progress.

Officers used pepper spray to clear the road.

Two groups of people fought inside a nearby business. During that fight, the suspect shot someone in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday at 8:00 p.m., Carbondale Police Department officers and detectives found two suspects involved in this incident in the 700 block of North Robert Stalls.

Darrion D. Jake of Cape Girardeau and Ternell Albritton of Carbondale were taken into custody. Around 9:30 p.m. officers found a third suspect, Robert E. Glass of Carbondale, in the 200 block of West Main St.

Darrion Jake was charged with aggravated batter with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and mob action.

Albritton and Glass were both charged with mob action. A

The three charged were booked into the Jackson County Jail.


Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

