3 charged with murder of Pemiscot County man in court

Three southeast Missouri men faced a judge Monday morning in connection with the April 10 murder of a 60-year-old Portageville man.Gunner Lee Pind, 28, of Portageville, Kevin Slayton, 17, of Portageville, and Cody LeGrand, 18, of Hayward each face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree burglary, theft/stealing, and second degree arson.Slayton and Pind are being held without bond and will be back in court at the end of May. LeGrand is working on getting a lawyer.Two others face charges in New Madrid County of receiving stolen property as well as drug offenses in connection with a burglary at Jerrolds' home.The body of 60-year-old Roy Jerrolds was found with three gunshot wounds to his head, according to the probable cause statementIt happened at a home on Highway T sometime before 10 p.m. on April 10.Jerrolds' firearms, his iPhone, an electronic tablet, and laptop and a unknown amount of cash were stolen.According to the probable cause statement, Pind admitted to investigators that he went Jerrolds' house on April 10 and was let in the back door. Pind said he and Jerrolds were watching TV when he got up and shot Jerrolds in the head three times, according to court documents.Investigators say Pind admitted to stealing guns and electronics from the home, stealing Jerrolds' truck and setting the curtains on fire.Investigators say the stolen truck was found near the Noranda plant.A digital camera with a video clip of Jerrolds was found at Pind's home.All three were booked into the Pemiscot County Jail in Caruthersville with no bond.Police say all three will be arraigned in Circuit Court Division 2 before Judge Byron Luber on April 21 at 10 a.m.As a result of the Investigation, a number of stolen items have been recovered at 30-year-old Phillp Laws' home in Marston, Mo. Pind told officers he went to Pilot truck stop, got something to drink and unloaded the items at Laws' home.Laws and 21-year-old Hanna Crumley were both charged with receiving stolen property.Both were being held in the New Madrid County Jail.Jerrolds' funeral was Thursday, April 17."Roy was a great guy," said Ronnie Fisher, a friend of Jerrolds. "He would do anything for anybody and he was a great friend and I just hope the family on this thing."Crews from Portageville, Wardell, Gideon and Steele responded to the fire scene. More crews were called to help. In all, seven crews responded including crews from Marston, Lilbourn, and Hayti."It's been several years since we had a homicide out in the county and with it being rural, there's a chance that there wasn't a whole lot of activity in the area at the time," Captain Holder said.A neighbor tells Heartland News he could see the flames from three miles away.