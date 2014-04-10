Heartland doctor makes house calls, study links fewer helmets to more motorcycle deaths

When finding someone to prepare your taxes, it's recommended to look for IRS backing.

Todd Tumminia will have more on a Heartland doctor that makes house calls and plans to use technology to benefit you.

Good evening,

When was the last time you heard of a doctor that made house calls? Well, it's happening again in the Heartland and that same doctor plans on using Facetime and other technology to benefit you as well. Todd Tumminia talked to the doctor today. You can watch the story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



A new study by the Centers for Disease Control links fewer helmets to more deaths. The study shows that while vehicle fatalities have fallen, motorcycle deaths are on the rise. Mollie Lair will have more on this on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



As the deadline to file your taxes inches closer, a new study from the U.S. Government Accountability Office showed even the professionals can make mistakes. Christy Millweard talked to a Jackson, Mo. resident about how complicated filing her taxes can be. You can click here for the story.

A group at SIU held an event against student debt on Thursday in Carbondale. According to a news release, the SIU Socialists, Strike Debt Carbondale and Graduate Assistants United organized the march.

The City of Brookport and its people are still recovering from last November’s deadly and devastating tornado. On Thursday, Red Cross and Americorps volunteers went door to door to help homeowners with their disaster and emergency plans.

Researchers with the University of Oxford found that Tamiflu not only does not do any good in fighting the flu, it might actually harm those who take it. In the blistering report, it says millions of dollars have been wasted on the anti-viral drug. Researchers say Tamiflu only slightly reduces flu symptoms and failed to reduce hospital admissions.

The Africa section of the Kansas City Zoo was temporarily closed after multiple chimps escaped from their exhibit. At about 5:45 p.m., zoo officials said all chimpanzees were back in their exhibit, visitors were free to leave and everything was back under control.

In national news, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is resigning, according to the Associated Press and other media outlets. The announcement comes a little more than a week after the deadline to enroll for healthcare on the troubled Healthcare.gov website.

A manhunt across Florida ended Thursday with the surrender of a driver blamed in a deadly crash at a day care that injured 14 and killed a 4-year-old girl who was sitting in a classroom awaiting her afternoon snack. Robert Alex Corchado turned himself in and was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident almost precisely 24 hours after the KinderCare facility in Winter Park was torn open in the wreck.

