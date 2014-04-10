Kentucky Route 97 to tentatively be closed for construction - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky Route 97 to tentatively be closed for construction

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Coffey Construction tentatively plans to close KY 97 in Graves County starting Monday, April 21 for new bridge construction over Torian Creek.

The new bridge construction will be between Market Corner Road and Tucker Road along KY 97.

Those who travel south on KY 97 are encouraged to take the detours of KY 80 West to KY 303 South and KY 339 East.

Those who travel north on KY 97 are encouraged to take the detours of KY 339 West to KY 303 North and KY 80 East.

Coffey Construction estimates the construction will be completed by August 15.

Traffic advisories can be found at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.

