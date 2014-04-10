Students attend Graves County's annual Fourth Grade Science Fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Students attend Graves County's annual Fourth Grade Science Fair

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
From left: district science fair's overall winner, Richli Wilkerson of Wingo Elementary School; Gwen Munsell of Fancy Farm, runner-up; and Emily Oliver of Central Elementary, placed 3rd district-wide. (Source: Paul Schaumburg) From left: district science fair's overall winner, Richli Wilkerson of Wingo Elementary School; Gwen Munsell of Fancy Farm, runner-up; and Emily Oliver of Central Elementary, placed 3rd district-wide. (Source: Paul Schaumburg)
(Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Elementary Schools collaborated again to present the annual district-wide science fair.

Each school's fourth grade hosted its own competition and the top finishers advanced to the district science fair, held in the gallery of the Graves County Schools' Performing Arts Center.

Winners included:

  • Richli Wilerson of Wingo Elementary School - Overall winner
  • Gwen Munsell of Fancy Farm, runner-up
  • Emily Oliver of Central Elementary, who placed third district-wide

Representatives from the schools sent to the science fair for the 2013-14 school year include:

  • Central Elementary School - Principal Stephanie Sullivan, Emily Oliver, Danielle Trimble, Maggie Murphey and fourth grade science teacher Alecia Ladd
  • Cuba Elementary School - Principal Lora Miller, Akira Causey and Jacob Thompson
  • Farmington Elementary School - Principal Melissa Paul, fourth grade science teacher Amy Doyle, Blake Gargus and Natalie Allison
  • Fancy Farm Elementary School - Principal Janet Throgmorton, fourth grade science teacher Whitney Hayden, Gwen Munsell, Colton Hayden and Ashur Jones-Powers
  • Lowes Elementary School - Savannah Cornwell, Maddi Moyers, Sarah Irvan and their teacher, Adam Stephenson
  • Sedalia Elementary School - Macie Stone, Kennedy Lamb, Tucker George, Carlos Hernandez and science teacher Heather Stone
  • Symsonia Elementary School - Principal Alison Gregory, Emma Hancock, Ayden Dick and Caleb Cornwell
  • Wingo Elementary School - Principal Sarah Saylor, fourth grade science teacher Monica Wiggins, Gracelyn Duke, Malex Parrish, Richli Wilkerson and Laken Moffitt

