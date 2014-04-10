Motorcycle wreck in Murphysboro, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Motorcycle wreck in Murphysboro, IL

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Murphysboro Police Department responded to a crash Thursday, April 10 involving a motorcycle and a car.

At about 4:49 p.m. police arrived and said they found 56-year-old Ronald Leforge and passenger 41-year-old Kateena Leforge in the road. Both are from DeSoto.

After an investigation, police say it was discovered that a car driven by Brandi Holderfield, 28, of Murphysboro had pulled into the pat of the motorcycle. They say the motorcycle hit the front of the car and crashed, throwing both riders from the motorcycle.

Ronald and Kateena Leforge were taken to a Murphysboro hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Murphysboro police were assisted at the scene by Jackson County Sheriff's deputies.

Police say Holderfield was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection and operating an uninsured vehicle.

