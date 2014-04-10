'Battle of the Birds' Alumni Bowl set for April 19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Battle of the Birds' Alumni Bowl set for April 19

Graves County Alumni football team. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) Graves County Alumni football team. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
Mayfield Alumni football team. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) Mayfield Alumni football team. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)

The Jackson Purchase Medical Center is doing its part in uniting a community for the "Battle of the Birds" Alumni Bowl between Graves County and Mayfield high schools.

The game is scheduled at War Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

The rosters are set, with more than 100 alumni competing in this inaugural event. Tickets are on sale at Mayfield and Graves County high schools, priced at $10 each. This special event is a combined fundraiser between both schools' athletic departments. Both schools strongly encourage the community to purchase tickets in advance, since a portion of the ticket proceeds go back to benefit both schools. Tickets purchased at the gate do not allow the schools to benefit. Therefore, both schools ask that fans please purchase your tickets now.

To learn more, contact Mayfield athletic director Joe Morris or Graves County athletic director Doug Gloyd.?

