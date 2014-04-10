Carbondale police searching for man in connection with 2013 shooting

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a shooting on May 14, 2013.

Donelle Campbell, 35, is wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm, home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

According to police, they responded to a home in the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue on May 14 in reference to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect unlawfully entered the home home after multiple altercations with the victim. Police say the victim and the suspect are acquaintances.

After the suspect left the home, police say he and the victim had another fight in the 400 block of East Birch Street.

During this altercation, the suspect shot the victim in the foot. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Carbondale hospital and was later released.

Police say the suspect was identified as Campbell. They got a search warrant for him in May of 2013 and say he has not yet been found.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know or have information about the whereabouts of Campbell, you can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department website.

