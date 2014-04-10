March against debt held at SIU

A group at SIU held an event against student debt on Thursday, April 10 in Carbondale.

According to a news release, the SIU Socialists, Strike Debt Carbondale and Graduate Assistants United organized the march.

Following a march, students shared stories intended to alleviate what they call "the shame associated with student debt."

President of the SIU Socialists, Adam Turl, says big business attacks on workers with reduced wages and benefits, in effect, make debt unavoidable.

Turl says crippling debt incurred by so many should not be a matter of shame.

