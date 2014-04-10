SUV flips on its side after crash in Cape Girardeau

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lorimer and Independence Streets after a crash involving an SUV on Thursday.

According to Officer Darin Hickey the call came in at 3:45 p.m.

Traffic was shut down for a short time on Independence and Lorimer.

Hickey says an SUV and a car collided.

One of the vehicles hit an electric pole.

Ameren asked to respond because of the damage to the pole.

Ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene. There are unknown injuries at this time