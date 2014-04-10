Inmates spend day sandbagging in Du Quoin

Inmates spent the day filling sandbags in Du Quoin Thursday.Bill Bonan II, the chairman and president of Peoples National Bank and Nikki's, donated 105 tons of sand and 12, 000 bags.Inmates from the Du Quoin Impact Incarceration Program "Boot Camp" filled the bags.The filled sandbags are available for use by any county in Illinois.Future donations of sand, bags or other materials can be made by contacting the emergency services department in the county of any donor's choice.Whenever requested, the Du Quoin IIP inmate volunteer work crews regularly contribute community service and other volunteer donated labor throughout the area.