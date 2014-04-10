Brookport residents to get free weather radios

The City of Brookport and its people are still recovering from last November's deadly and devastating tornado.

Thursday, Red Cross and Americorps volunteers were going door to door to help homeowners with their disaster and emergency plans.

On Friday, free weather radios will be offered to people who live in Brookport.

It will be at the city council chambers from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m., and then at the elementary school between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be on hand to help you program the devices.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.