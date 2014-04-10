Wanted man found hiding under log after foot chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wanted man found hiding under log after foot chase

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A wanted man was found hiding under a log after a police chase on foot.

Apollo Tolmie, 31, of Murray and Calloway County was served with three warrants for probation violation. He also faces charges of fleeing and evading police first degree on foot, assault second degree-police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass. He was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office had received a tip around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday that a wanted man was seen in the Old Salem Road area around.

Deputies were already in the search area. The suspect was found walking toward Murray on Old Salem Road. When he was approached by a captain, he ran south into a field and crossed a creek into a corn field.

A K-9 unit was called to search. Law enforcement surrounded the area.

Around 3:20 p.m., Tolmie was found hiding under a log.

