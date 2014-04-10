Tamifllu Gov't money waste - HIV on the rise in southern IL - Colbert to replace Letterman

Jackson County health officials say they are seeing an increase in cases of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV.

Health officials say HIV cases among young people are on the rise in southern Illinois. Allison Twaits has the details tonight at 6:00.



Millions in Government money may have been wasted on the anti-viral drug Tamiflu. Find out more tonight at 5:00.

Authorities are casting a wide net in the search for the man they say drove the vehicle in a day care car crash.

The 16-year-old boy charged in a stabbing spree at a high school outside Pittsburgh was not a problem student or outcast, according to his attorney.



Grant Dade says there is a chance of a shower or T'storm tonight. Tune in to his first forecast tonight at 6:03.

A bill that makes sweeping changes to Illinois' public school funding is progressing in the Illinois Senate.

Missouri students could use food, pencils or their hands to imitate a gun without penalty under legislation endorsed by the House.

CBS has named Stephen Colbert as new host of the Late Show, effective when David Letterman retires.



Tax deadline day is April 15. Have you filed your taxes yet? Do you use a preparer or file online? Find out why some there are problems with one of these options and learn what you can do tonight at 6:06.



Josh Frydman has the latest from the Master's in Augusta, GA.

