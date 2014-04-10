Prostitution, drug related arrests made in McCracken County

Several people face drug-related charges and one person faces prostitution charges in McCracken County, Kentucky.



Melanie R. Brock, 34, of West Paducah, was charged with prostitution and probation violation-arrest warrant. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 days in jail.



DeAndre Patterson , 25, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense.



Katrina Snelling, 25, of Calvert City was charged with flagrant non-support.



Shomari Reed, 40, of Fredonia, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, 2nd offense and tampering with physical evidence.



Desmond Hale, 22, of Paducah, was charged with felony probation warrant-underlying charge promoting contraband.



Gary W. Taber, 58, of Padcuah, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine 3rd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Donna S. Harnice, 67, of Kevil, was charged with facilitation to possess cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



Over the past two weeks, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they've received complaints alleging a Paducah woman to be involved in prostitution.

An undercover McCracken County sheriff’s deputy contacted Melanie Brock on Tuesday. Investigators day Brock agreed to perform sex acts in return for money. Brock was arrested near the intersection of Locust and Bridge Streets in Paducah. She was also arrested on outstanding warrants for violating probation on a prior cocaine charge. Brock she was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives continued their investigation into high crime areas in Paducah and McCracken County throughout the day.

Detectives stopped a vehicle at a business located at 619 South 3rd Street in Paducah at 6:22 p.m.

Katrina Snelling, Deandre Patterson and small child were in the vehicle. Snelling was arrested on an outstanding felony arrest warrant for failing to pay child support. Detectives arrested her passenger, Deandre Patterson. After a search, officers found individually bagged bags of crack cocaine packaged to be sold. The child was released to a family member under the direction of social services.

As in the investigations continued into the night, detectives stopped another vehicle driven by Shomari Reed near the intersection of South 7th and Oscar Cross Avenue at around 8 p.m. During the stop, Reed struggled with detectives and swallowed an unknown quantity of suspected cocaine. Reed was arrested and admitted to an area hospital. Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to have to guard Reed at the hospital.

On Wednesday, hospital staff and Sheriff's deputies recovered several small bags of suspected cocaine that Reed passed while at the hospital. Reed is in the hospital under the supervision and guard and will be taken to jail when released.

The county will be responsible to the pay for the several days long hospital bill, but will attempt to seek restitution. Reed is on felony parole for trafficking in cocaine from a 2011 conviction.

And, around 11 p.m., detectives stopped another vehicle near the intersection of S. 13th and Palm and arrested Desmond Hale on a felony probation violation warrant.

On Wednesday, detectives got information alleging that Gary Taber was staying at the Country Hearth Inn motel. Taber was wanted on felony probation warrants from a previous cocaine conviction. Through surveillance, detectives observed Taber leave the hotel with a female and conducted traffic on his vehicle near the intersection of 28th and Washington Streets. Taber was seen moving around the vehicle as it was coming to a stop. Taber was arrested on the warrants.

Officers found marijuana that Taber allegedly threw while the vehicle was coming to a stop.

The passenger was identified as Donna Harnice. As part of the investigation, detectives searched the couple’s hotel room where they had just left at the Country Hearth Inn at 727 Joe Clifton Drive.

During a search of the room, detectives recovered two bags of suspected cocaine, additional marijuana, smoking pipes, syringes and other assorted drug paraphernalia.



Both Taber and Harnice were both arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

?