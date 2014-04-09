Poplar Bluff, Mo. passes school tax

Poplar Bluff, Missouri voters agreed to pay for almost $50 million worth of improvements within its school district.

Some are calling the vote a "game changer" for the students.

"Part of the problem with the band dramatically improving and getting bigger is we are running out of space," said Stephen Winters, band director. "We have nowhere to put anything. You noticed in the hallway we have things out in the hallway that we have year around because we have no where to put it."

It's the same story over in Gail Karlish's ninth grade science class. No room and restrictions on what she can teach.

"And I've been so handstrung from being in this classroom," Karlish said. "It's been so frustrating for me. I love for these guys to be able to do lots and lots of hands on and we just do not."

Because of the voters passed the $49.6 million tax, things will all change soon.

"The entire department wants to help push the plunger," Karlish said.

"This was a need not a want," said Chris Hon, superintendent. "It will relive pressure and but it will allow create those better learning spaces."

Both Winters and Karlish are excited for the and look forward to 2016.

"It really will help us facilitate a better teaching environment for the students," Winters said.

"I'm just so glad that students will walk into a building and feel good about and know that they will go a room and really do some quality science," Karlish said.

We are told the design work and bidding will be completed at the end of 2014 with all the relocating and building projects being done by first day of school August 2016.

