2 arrested in connection with Graves Co. drug investigation

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that two Graves County residents have been arrested on drug related charges.

Shana Cook and Michael Rogers, both 38, of Water Valley, Ky. were charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Sheriff Redmon, the charges are a result of a search warrant that was executed in Water Valley at a home on State Route 1283.

He said the investigation began when deputies were dispatched to a possible drug overdose around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9 at the Jackson Purchase Hospital in Mayfield. During the investigation they learned of illegal activity at the home in Water Valley.

Deputies got a search warrant and executed it. Sheriff Redmon said deputies found an amount of methamphetamine, numerous used syringes, homemade pipes that had been used to ingest methamphetamine and other items of paraphernalia.

The pair was taken to the Graves County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Redmon said they expect at least one other person to be charged in the near future.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hickman County Sheriff and the Drug Division of the Mayfield Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.