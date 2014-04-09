KYTC announces concrete work in Marshall, Calloway Counties

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced some upcoming concrete work in Murray and Marshall County.

A contractor plans to restrict traffic for concrete work at the intersection of US 641/North 12th Street and US 641-Business/KY 121/KY 1327/Chestnut Street in Calloway County starting Thursday, April 10.

They say asphalt pavement in the intersection of US 641 and US 641-Business will be replaced with reinforced concrete to improve safety and increase pavement life in the busy intersection.

This intersection is at US 641 mile point 8.121 in Murray.

River Town Construction is the prime contractor on this $501,602 highway improvement project. The estimated completion date is July 1.

According to KYTC, the same contractor plans to restrict traffic for concrete work at the intersection of US 641 and KY 402 in Marshall County starting Thursday, April 10.

Asphalt pavement at the intersection of US 641/Murray-Benton Road and KY 402 at Hardin will be replaced with reinforced concrete. This intersection in southern Marshall County is at US 641 mile point 1.197 and KY 402 mile point 1.265.

This improvement project costs $536,059 and the estimated completion date is July 1.

Drivers should be alert for lane restrictions and traffic shifts required for the work. KYTC said caution is required.

