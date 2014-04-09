KYTC announces concrete work in Marshall, Calloway Counties - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC announces concrete work in Marshall, Calloway Counties

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced some upcoming concrete work in Murray and Marshall County.

A contractor plans to restrict traffic for concrete work at the intersection of US 641/North 12th Street and US 641-Business/KY 121/KY 1327/Chestnut Street in Calloway County starting Thursday, April 10.

They say asphalt pavement in the intersection of US 641 and US 641-Business will be replaced with reinforced concrete to improve safety and increase pavement life in the busy intersection.

This intersection is at US 641 mile point 8.121 in Murray.

River Town Construction is the prime contractor on this $501,602 highway improvement project. The estimated completion date is July 1.

According to KYTC, the same contractor plans to restrict traffic for concrete work at the intersection of US 641 and KY 402 in Marshall County starting Thursday, April 10.

Asphalt pavement at the intersection of US 641/Murray-Benton Road and KY 402 at Hardin will be replaced with reinforced concrete. This intersection in southern Marshall County is at US 641 mile point 1.197 and KY 402 mile point 1.265.

This improvement project costs $536,059 and the estimated completion date is July 1.

Drivers should be alert for lane restrictions and traffic shifts required for the work. KYTC said caution is required.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly