Deadline approaching for cable digital upgrade

April 15 is an important deadline for filing taxes, but if you’re a Charter cable customer, next Tuesday could also be a deadline for your digital upgrade or your TV will go black.

It’s something other cable customers might already be familiar with.

Charter Communications added a temporary store in Cape Girardeau to help with the influx of customers who need a digital box for a TV in their home.

Janet Smith is a Charter customer and said she always has her TV on, even if she’s doing housework.

"I have the TV on a lot, even though I may not be sitting and watching it," said Smith.

Smith recently heard about the digital upgrade, and picked up a new box for her TV.

"I have two TVs at the time, one in my living room and one in my bedroom, and I have two boxes now," Smith said.

So, how do you know if your digital ready? If you have a cable box that allows you to record TV shows, you’re probably okay. If your cable runs from the wall directly into your TV, you probably need a digital upgrade.

Charter plans to make the switch Tuesday April 15, 2014.

A Murray Electric representative said they too are going through a similar upgrade. If you have an older TV, you might need a box, other customers might just see a change in the numbering system for their channels.

The Murray Electric spokeswoman said this type of upgrade is something we will most likely see nationwide within the next few years.

A Comcast representative said they actually did this switch a few years ago.

If you’re a Charter customer and need the upgrade, you can pick up an additional box at the local store. A Charter communications spokesman said the first box is free for the first year, but anything after that is about $7 a month.

Wes Shirley with Charter said for every one analog channel, they could get three to four high definition channels, and about 12 standard definition channels. That extra bandwidth will now allow for faster Internet.

It’s all something Smith said can be confusing white noise at first, but a crystal clear signal, once you get a few questions answered.

"I know it's the way the world is today, sometimes it's a bit overwhelming," Smith said.

If you don’t know what to do, the best thing is to call your local cable company.

