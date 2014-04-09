Voters approve millions of dollars for Poplar Bluff school district, deadline approaching for cable digital upgrade

Four people have been charged in connection with the murder of a St. Francois County couple.

In Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Tuesday, 56 percent of voters approved bringing in nearly $50 million to the school District. On Heartland News at 9 and 10, Todd Tumminia will tell us where that money will go.



April 15 is an important deadline for filing taxes,but if you're a Charter cable customer, next Tuesday could also be a deadline for your digital upgrade or your TV will go black. It's something other cable customers might already be familiar with. Christy Millweard talked to some Charter customers today about the switch.



It was a hot topic on the ballot Tuesday in Kennett where 68 percent of the voters that turned out decided to ban smoking in public places. However, it will be a while until it is put into place. Kadee Brosseau was in Kennett today. You can click here to see what council members and residents had to say about the ordinance.

A highway project in Saline County is moving forward after years of planning. Some people have sold pieces of their property to make room for the new four lane road, others have to deal with the encroaching pavement. Allison Twaits talked to some of the residents today. You can click here for the story.



Four men, including a son, have been arrested in the deaths of a husband and wife found dead in their burned Bismarck home. The bodies of 50-year-old Stanley Halter and his 46-year-old wife, Tamera “Tammy,” were found inside their burned home early Monday morning.

In national news, a 16-year-old boy stabbed and slashed 21 students and a security guard in the crowded halls of his suburban Pittsburgh high school Wednesday before an assistant principal tackled him.

A computer bug called “Heartbleed” is causing major security headaches across the internet as websites scramble to fix the problem and web surfers wonder whether they should change their passwords to prevent theft of their email accounts, credit card numbers and other sensitive information.

