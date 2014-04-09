Juvenile taken into custody in connection with shots fired

A juvenile was taken into custody in connection with a report of shots fired.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 300 block of Cedarview on April 5 at 1:05 a.m. in reference to the report. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that suspects possibly fired a gun at the victim's home.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

They say a juvenile suspect was seen leaving the area and was taken into custody on charges of obstructing identification and possession of firearm ammunition without a firearm owner's identification card.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department website.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.