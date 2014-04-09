KYTC: KY 2209 in Hickman Co. to close for cross drain replacement

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they plan to close KY 2209 in Hickman County on Thursday, April 10.

According to KYTC, KY 2209/Howell Road will be closed at mile point 1.7 for replacement of a cross drain. This is just south of the Howell Road/Gwynn Road intersection.

The road is expected to close at about 8 a.m. It is expected to reopen by about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.