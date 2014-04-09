KYTC: KY 2209 in Hickman Co. to close for cross drain replacement

KYTC: KY 2209 in Hickman Co. to close for cross drain replacemen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they plan to close KY 2209 in Hickman County on Thursday, April 10.

According to KYTC, KY 2209/Howell Road will be closed at mile point 1.7 for replacement of a cross drain. This is just south of the Howell Road/Gwynn Road intersection.

The road is expected to close at about 8 a.m. It is expected to reopen by about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

