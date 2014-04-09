Dickey Nutt agrees to contract extension with SEMO through 2016-2017 season

Southeast Missouri State University Head Basketball Coach Dickey Nutt has agreed to a new contract through the 2016-2017 season.Nutt guided Southeast to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the fourth-straight year in 2013-14. The Redhawks advanced to the OVC Tournament quarterfinals and finished with an overall record of 18-14.Southeast enjoyed its second-straight winning season with Nutt at the helm. It marked the first time in 13 years and just the second in their NCAA Division I era that the Redhawks posted back-to-back winning campaigns. Southeast's 18 victories were the most in a season since 2000-01 (18-12), according to Southeast Missouri State University.The Redhawks ranked among the top-10 teams in the nation in field goal percentage (2nd, .499), scoring offense (6th, 82.9 ppg) and assists per game (7th, 16.7). Southeast led the conference in each of those categories, as well.The Redhawks had two of the OVC's top scorers in Tyler Stone and Jarekious Bradley. Stone, a First-Team All-OVC performer, ranked second with 19.3 points a game, while Bradley followed close behind with 19 per contest. Bradley earned Second-Team All-OVC accolades and was named to the league's All-Newcomer Team. Both garnered National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-Region honors.Southeast returns three starters next season, including Bradley, Nino Johnson and Antonius Cleveland. Johnson averaged 8.5 points and six rebounds, and ranked third on the team in blocks (28), while Cleveland (9.1 ppg) was the Redhawks third-leading scorer and one of the OVC's top freshmen this year.Nutt's current contract was set to expire at the end of the 2014-15 season.