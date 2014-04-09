Son accused in parent's murder - PA school stabbing latest - 17 face drug charges in Sikeston

Son accused in parent's murder - PA school stabbing latest - 17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four men face murder charges in connection to a Bismarck, MO couple's death (Source: St. Francois Co. Jail) Four men face murder charges in connection to a Bismarck, MO couple's death (Source: St. Francois Co. Jail)
20 people were hurt in a school stabbing today (Source: MGN). 20 people were hurt in a school stabbing today (Source: MGN).
17 face drug related charges in Sikeston (Source Sikeston DPS). 17 face drug related charges in Sikeston (Source Sikeston DPS).

Just in to our newsroom this afternoon: Four men are facing charges in connection to a deadly fire that killed a couple St. Francois County, Missouri. The suspects include the couple's son. We will tell you what we now know on this developing story tonight at 5:00.

Do you have Charter Cable? You could see a black screen by next Tuesday if all of your TVs don't have a digital box. Christy Millweard has details at 6:04.

A stabbing at a Pittsburg, PA school today left 20 hurt. Learn what a school principal did to thwart the attack tonight at 5:04.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested 17 people Wednesday morning in an effort to combat illegal drugs.

The search continues for missing barge workers in the Mississippi River.

Voters in Kennett decided yesterday in favor of the town going smoke free. Now what happens? Kadee Brosseau found out and tells us tonight at 6:00. 

Two Herrin men are facing charges in connection to a house burglary and gun theft on April 2.

Wrestling superstar 'Ultimate Warrior' has died after a sudden collapse. He just appeared Sunday at Wrestlemania 30.

President Obama spoke today at a memorial held at Fort Hood, Texas. 

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling nearly 1.8 million vehicles

Grant Dade says clear and cooler tonight. Tune in to his first forecast tonight at 5:03.

Josh Frydman has Cardinals-Reds highlights from today's game at Busch Stadium. And, go 'Nutts!' SEMOs head basketball coach gets a contract extension!

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

  • Breaking

    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

