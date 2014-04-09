Son accused in parent's murder - PA school stabbing latest - 17 face drug charges in Sikeston

Four men face murder charges in connection to a Bismarck, MO couple's death (Source: St. Francois Co. Jail)

Just in to our newsroom this afternoon: Four men are facing charges in connection to a deadly fire that killed a couple St. Francois County, Missouri. The suspects include the couple's son. We will tell you what we now know on this developing story tonight at 5:00.

Do you have Charter Cable? You could see a black screen by next Tuesday if all of your TVs don't have a digital box. Christy Millweard has details at 6:04.

A stabbing at a Pittsburg, PA school today left 20 hurt. Learn what a school principal did to thwart the attack tonight at 5:04.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested 17 people Wednesday morning in an effort to combat illegal drugs.

The search continues for missing barge workers in the Mississippi River.

Voters in Kennett decided yesterday in favor of the town going smoke free. Now what happens? Kadee Brosseau found out and tells us tonight at 6:00.

Two Herrin men are facing charges in connection to a house burglary and gun theft on April 2.

Wrestling superstar 'Ultimate Warrior' has died after a sudden collapse. He just appeared Sunday at Wrestlemania 30.

President Obama spoke today at a memorial held at Fort Hood, Texas.

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling nearly 1.8 million vehicles.

Grant Dade says clear and cooler tonight. Tune in to his first forecast tonight at 5:03.

Josh Frydman has Cardinals-Reds highlights from today's game at Busch Stadium. And, go 'Nutts!' SEMOs head basketball coach gets a contract extension!

