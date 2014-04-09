2 from Herrin accused of burglary, theft

Two Herrin men are facing charges in connection to a house burglary and gun theft on April 2.According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, the theft at the home included guns being stolen.Trenton E. Little, 18, and Antuan M. Davis, 20, both of Herrin, are facing charges of residential burglary and felony theft. They were booked into the Franklin County Jail.Four stolen guns have been recovered by the drug task force. Jones says marijuana was also recovered as part of the investigation.The Lindenwood Police Department and Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois assisted in the investigation.