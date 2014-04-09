Work Zone Awareness Week highlights safety

(KFVS) - It’s Work Zone Awareness Week in Missouri. Drivers say paying attention can not only save a workers life but also your own.

Check out these recent statistics from MoDot:

In 2013, eight people were killed in work zones, compared to seven in 2012.

Between 2009 and 2013, 53 people were killed and 2,781 people were injured in Missouri work zones.

Since 2000, 16 MoDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty.

The top five contributing circumstances for work zone crashes in 2013 were following too closely, improper lane use or changing lanes, inattention, driving too fast for conditions and failure to yield -- in that order.

The best defense in a work zone crash, or any crash, is a seat belt. In 2013, 63 percent of vehicle occupant fatalities were not wearing a seat belt.

To learn more about Missouri’s Move Over Law and what you need to do to make your travels easier check out this link and tune into Heartland News on Thursdays Breakfast Show to hear from workers.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.