Rend Lake College to host prescription drug collection on April 26

Rend Lake College is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to collect unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

The event is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the the Marketplace in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The DEA only accepts pills and patches but not liquids, needles or sharps.

The service is free and anonymous with no question asked.

Last year, over 647,000 pounds of prescription drugs were turned into the DEA, totaling more than 3.4 million pounds collected at 4,114 sites since it began Take Back events.

This is the second collection RLC has organized.

“Rend Lake hosted a prescription drug take back last year on the Ina campus,” Sustainability Professional Tyson Ellis said. “We’re hoping to be able to reach out to more people who need to get rid of their unwanted prescriptions before they cause harm to our environment. RLC is excited to be offering something like this to the public.”

The DEA states the events address a vital public safety and health issue.

Health officials say flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, both pose potential safety and health hazards.

