Operation 'Spring Fling' nets 17 arrests

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested 17 people Wednesday morning in an effort to combat illegal drugs.Around 32 people were recently indicted for mostly drug offenses and a few for property crimes and crimes against people.Operation “SPRING FLING" netted 17 arrests by 10 a.m. Wednesday by several teams of officers.Not all of the wanted suspect were located.No one was hurt during the round up. Several people with warrants for dealing in drugs were arrested.The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Army National Guard (air support), SEMO Drug Task Force, DEA, ATF, Scott County Prosecutor Paul Boyd and New Madrid County Prosecutor L. Recker and Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Lawson assisted with the round up.Sikeston DPS asks community member to provide the department with any information on drug activity or other crimes in their neighborhood. Anyone with information can contact the department at the crimestoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. Tips can remain anonymous.