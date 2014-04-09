Half-sister of murder victim facing home invasion charges

The sister of a teenager murdered in July has been arrested on an obstructing justice charge.

The sister of a teenager murdered in July has been arrested on an obstructing justice charge.

The sister of a murder teen arrested last week had her bond reduced and has been released into the custody of her grandparents.

The sister of a murder teen arrested last week had her bond reduced and has been released into the custody of her grandparents.

Sister of murdered teen released to home confinement after arrest

Sister of murdered teen released to home confinement after arrest

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old prisoner who pleaded guilty to murdering a Pinckneyville teen.

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old prisoner who pleaded guilty to murdering a Pinckneyville teen.

A judge set a November trial date for Dakota Wall in Perry County court Thursday morning. She is charged with obstruction of justice in the death of her half-sister.

A judge set a November trial date for Dakota Wall in Perry County court Thursday morning. She is charged with obstruction of justice in the death of her half-sister.

Trial date set for teen in death of sister

Trial date set for teen in death of sister

Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was accused in a Pinckneyville teen's murder.

Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was accused in a Pinckneyville teen's murder.

Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was accused in a Pinckneyville teen's murder.

Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was accused in a Pinckneyville teen's murder.

Murder charge dropped against man in Perry Co., IL

Murder charge dropped against man in Perry Co., IL

A former murder suspect in the Sidnee Stephens case appeared before a judge in Perry County, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon.

Dakota Wall entered an open plea in front of Judge James Campanella to an amended information charging her with home invasion, according to the Perry County State's Attorney's Office.

Filing for the amended information will dismiss all other counts against Wall.

Wall had faced murder, kidnapping, home invasion and burglary charges in connection to death of her half-sister Sidnee Stephens.

A Sentencing hearing has been set for May 21 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.