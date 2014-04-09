Madison County Sheriff asking for help finding missing man

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Kent Franklin, 46, was last seen in Madison County, Missouri on Sunday, April 6.

Madison County sheriff Bobby Spain says there is no foul play suspected. He says the man has no history of medical problems.

Franklin is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5’ 11’ tall and 186 pounds.

If found, contact Sheriff Spain at the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 573-783-2234.

