First Bank employees make "heartfelt" contributions

St Louis, MO (KFVS) - First Bank employees at all Missouri (46) and Illinois branches (20), as well as employees from First Bank’s Hazelwood, Missouri Operation Center helped raise $9,558 in February as part of the American Heart Association’s “Red Hearts” Campaign.

“We want to thank our employees, customers and everyone in their respective communities who participated in this important campaign,” said Joe Ambrose, First Bank President, St. Louis Region, who helped coordinate the initiative with the American Heart Association. “Their commitment was great in fighting two of this country’s biggest killers – heart disease and stroke.”

All proceeds from the campaign will benefit the American Heart Association. On hand for the check presentation at First Bank’s Swansea, Illinois office was Lindsay Firestone, Heart Walk Director, St. Louis.

First Bank’s Swansea, Illinois office also received a trophy for raising the most money of all participating branches. In addition, First Bank’s Swansea employees who participated in the campaign received a CPR Anytime Kit, which includes a training mannequin and a video.

First Bank firstbanks.com is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country with $6.23 billion in assets and 130 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Florida, and California.

