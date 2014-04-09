Son, 3 others plead not guilty in murder of St. Francois Co. couple

Four men, including a son, have been arrested in the deaths of a husband and wife found dead in their burned Bismarck home.

According to court records on Wednesday, April 16, 18-year-old Dallas Halter pleaded not guilty to murder.

Authorities charged Halter about a week-and-a-half ago when, according to the prosecuting attorney's office, he shot his parents to death, poured gasoline on a sofa and then set their house on fire.

He's also accused of stealing two rifles and money from the home.

Halter isn't the only one who pleaded not guilty, so did three other suspects: Maxwell Lee, Adam Moore and William Carrico.

According to the prosecuting attorney's office, all are from Iron County. They're due in court again on April 24.

The bodies of 50-year-old Stanley Halter and his 46-year-old wife, Tamera "Tammy," were found inside their burned home early Monday morning.

According to authorities, William Scott Carrico, 19, of Annapolis; Dallas Tyler Halter, 18, of Park Hills; Maxwell Navarr Lee, 24, of Ironton and Adam Wayne Moore, 19, of Ironton are all facing charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Jarrod Mahurin says Dallas Halter is a son of the couple.

Dallas Halter has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first degree burglary, one count of felony stealing, and one count of tampering with evidence. No bond has been set but has been requested at $2 million.

The other three suspects all face charges of two counts of second degree murder, one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of felony stealing. The three have a $450,000 cash only bond.

According to a probable cause statement, Dallas Halter allegedly shot his parents with a .357 revolver before he stole two long rifles and money from a coffee can and his father's pants pocket totaling $1,200. He then grabbed his dog and set the house on fire.

Investigators say Halter went into the home with a handgun and shot his parents.

The man was found shot in back near a back porch.

The woman was found nearby in rear of home. She was found shot in the forehead.

According to the probable cause statement, Halter discussed with the other three about robbing his parents of money and marijuana minutes before they arrived at the home.

Investigators say Carrico and Halter had turned themselves in to authorities in Iron County.

The fire broke out before dawn Monday around 4:30 a.m. in a rural area near Bismarck in St. Francois County. Investigators day both Stanley and Tamera Halter were dead when the fire was set.

The probable cause statement shows one of the suspects told investigators Halter poured gasoline on a seat cushion and set the house on fire.

Halter and Carrico hid the revolver in a stump in the woods near Annapolis and placed two shell casings in the engine oil port of an old Toyota pickup at Carrico's home, according to the probable cause statement.

Carrico told investigators that Halter told him "My dad was a piece of (expletive) and got what he deserves, but, my mom is what I have to make piece with."

The handgun, two casings, two rifles and clothing worn by Halter was found at a home on County Road 134 in Annapolis, Mo. according to St. Francois County Sheriff's Office investigators.

