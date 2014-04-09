I-24 Exit 11 eastbound off ramp to be restricted in McCracken County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a contractor will be placing concrete in the I-24 Exit 11 Interchange and will close the left turn lane from KY 1954/Husbands Road southbound to I-24 eastbound on Wednesday, April 16.

The contractor will be using a 24-hour concrete mix to allow the turn lane to be reopened to traffic the following day.

Drivers who wish to make the left turn from KY 1954 to I-24 eastbound on Wednesday will have to find a place to turn around to access the eastbound I-24 Exit 11 entry ramp from the northbound direction.

KYTC said drivers can avoid possible traffic issues in this work zone by considering taking an alternate route to the U.S. 68 Exit 16 Interchange in Reidland to access I-24 eastbound.

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, restriction on April 9 was so crews could put in reinforced concrete to replace asphalt at the ramp end and through the intersection with John Puryear Drive/Husbands Road.

