1 injured after crash on I-55 near mile marker 20

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department said crews were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 Tuesday night.



According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Colorado driven by 37-year-old Samuel L. Olson from Marion, Ill. rear-ended a 2002 Freightliner driven by 52-year-old Zijad Saric from Grand Rapids, Mich. They were both going northbound on I-55 and the crash happened at the 20 mile marker around 8 p.m.

Olson was flown from the scene by helicopter. He had serious injuries.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.