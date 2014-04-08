Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. hosts health fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. hosts health fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Do you know about health and wellness information that is easily available and could save your life?

The Cape Girardeau County Health Department is hosting a HEALTH FAIR at the Health Center on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free give-a-ways, and a drawing for attendance prizes, but need not be present to win.

Those attending the fair can receive:

Free blood pressure check, information on strokes and heart attacks.
Information on Poison Prevention, Mistaken Identity Board Display.
Immunization booth with information on vaccines for babies, children, adolescents & adults (eg. Zostivax, Tdap, Pneumonia).
Rural Health Clinic – Primary Health Care Services for Children.
Southeast Health Hospital- Diabetic information.
Chronic Pain Management Program.
Communicable Disease.
Environmental Public Health information – Keeping Food Safe.
WIC – Healthy Eating Display.
Emergency Preparedness – Getting Your Household Prepared for an Emergency.

Dozens of people took advantage of the health fair on Tuesday, April 8.

"This is national public health week," said Sandy Gibbons with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department. "So, we are trying today and tomorrow to show what all services we do to the community. A lot of people do not know what we do as far as birth certificates, death certificates. A lot of people don't know where to come for that."

For more information visit: http://www.cgcohealthdept.com/

