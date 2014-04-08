Poplar Bluff school bond passes, Sikeston school bond fails

Voters turned out to decide several school bond issues in southeast Missouri.The school tax in Poplar Bluff passed by 56 percent of the vote. The cost of the district's buildings plan is $49.6 million. To complete the buildings plan, the district asked for an 80 cent increase in the operating levy, which is currently $2.93 per $100 assessed valuation. The increase would bring the levy to $3.73.Sikeston voters failed to pass a $32 million school bond issue with 64 percent "no" votes. The bond would have paid for a new first and second grade center, a new third and fourth grade center, an additional high school building, and a kindergarten multi-purpose building. The facilities would have also included safe rooms for students to go during severe weather.Chaffee voters passed a $2.9 million school bond issue would add a two safe rooms at the elementary school. There were 302 "yes" votes and 53 "no" votes. The money will pay for roof repairs/replacement at the elementary and high school, upgrades to the lighting systems, heating ventilation, and air conditioning at both buildings. If there are extra funds, it will replace the bleachers at the gym and football field and complete other renovation and repair improvements.

The Neelyville school bond issue passed with 51 percent of the vote. The $1.5 million bond issue will complete construction, renovation, remodeling and improvement of school facilities at Hillview and Neelyville campuses. It would provide roof repair or replacement at the main building, construction of additional classrooms on the Hillview campus, and renovation of cafeteria at Neelyville campus. According to the Butler County Clerk's Office, even though the vote passed by 51 percent, it is up to the school board as to whether the school will accept that majority or determine if 57 percent of the vote is needed to approve the issue.



The Farmington R-VII school tax issue passed with 79 percent "yes" votes. The $28 million increase to the property tax levy would improve student safety and complete facilities upgrades, maintenance, repairs, renovations, and improvements.The North St. Francois County school issue passed with 75 percent of the vote. The property tax would raise $7 million for site development, construction, equipping and furnishing a new early childhood kindergarten center, additional classrooms, library, and gym and artificial turf on the football field.The West St. Francois County R-4 $6 million school issue passed with 76 percent of the vote. The money would provide site development, and construction of a new middle school building and the remodel and repair of existing facilities in the district.