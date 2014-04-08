Man arrested for allegedly driving erratically

Murphysboro police arrested a man in connection with a report of a car driving erratically on Old Route 13.

Jerome A. Vann, Sr. was charged with driving under the influence.

On April 7, police responded to the report. An officer caught up to the vehicle on Shomaker Drive and saw the vehicle crossing the center line multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop.

Based off of observations made by the officer, he performed a field sobriety test on the driver, Vann, and found many signs of impairment.

Vann was taken to the Murphysboro Police Department where he underwent booking procedures and then posted bond and was released.

