Murphysboro police arrest man in connection with retail theft

The Murphysboro Police Department arrested a man on April 7 in connection with a retail theft at Walmart.

Ryan C. Peck, was arrested for retail theft less than $500.

Police say on April 7 they responded to a report of a retail theft at Walmart in Murphysboro. Whey they arrived, they met with Loss Prevention.

After reviewing evidence at the scene, police say Peck was arrested.

He was taken to the Murphysboro Police Department where he underwent booking procedures and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.