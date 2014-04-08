Paducah mayor, commissioners approve transfer of Columbia Theatre building

In the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 8, the Paducah mayor and commissioners approved an ordinance to transfer the Columbia Theatre building to Columbia Club, Inc. for $1.

The theatre building is located at 510-514 Broadway in Paducah, Kentucky.

Earlier this year, the City of Paducah requested proposals for the purchase and transfer of the city-owned building with a deadline of February 27. Columbia Club, Inc. was the sole bidder.

The transfer of the property is contingent on Columbia Club's receiving a Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection Brownfield grant. If the grant is not approved, then the theatre will be transferred back to the City of Paducah.

Columbia Club, Inc. in partnership with the City of Paducah, wishes to apply for a Brownfield grant in the amount of $50,000 with funds to be used to mitigate lead-based paint and asbestos in the Columbia Theatre. The grant would require a match of $10,000 which would be paid by the city.

The theatre is eligible for the grant program if owned by a private entity such as the Columbia Club. The application deadline is April 18.

The Columbia Theatre was built in 1927. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.