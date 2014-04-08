Teacher works to save art program at Johnston City High School - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teacher works to save art program at Johnston City High School

A Johnston City art teacher is working to save the art program. A Johnston City art teacher is working to save the art program.
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) - Last month, state funding forced the Johnson City School Board to eliminate art from their school program.

That news brought on a lot of emotion for students, staff and parents.

But for one of the teachers who is jobless next school year, she says she’s not giving up hope just yet.

For Mrs. Kathy rushing, the Johnston City School District’s only art teacher, hearing her position being cut at last month’s board meeting was devastating.

She has been a teacher with the district for years and says her students are the reason she gets up to go to work every day.

So she decided to take matters in to her own hands.

With the district's support she is hoping raise the money needed to keep the program alive.

The district’s superintendent says she has until the day before the first day of school to raise the $40,000 needed to fund the art program.

Rushing says art benefits all students, not just those who are planning a career in an art-related field.

She says she was shocked by how much the community and students, past, present and future have her support and are already getting involved to help raise the money.

“They want to write letters. They want to get involved. It is important to them and that is one more thing that they are learning. Not only in art but civic responsibility, and that they have a voice and that they want their voices to be heard, it is affecting their life,” said Rushing.

The money raised will help fund the program for one year, but Rushing says she hopes this will give the district more opportunities to apply for grants in the future.

She also hopes this inspires other schools facing the same problem.

If they’re not able to raise enough money, Rushing says she’ll give the money back.

She and a group of teachers and friends hope to plan events throughout the summer.

Make checks payable to:
"Johnston City Save the Arts Fund."
1103 Monroe Ave. Johnson City, IL 62951

If you are willing to get even more involved, contact Kathy at: kathy lilly@hotmail.com or klilly@jcindians.org

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly