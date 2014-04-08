Marion police searching for woman accused of taking cosmetics from store

The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female suspect accused of taking cosmetics from the Marion Walmart on March 30.

According to police, the woman allegedly took cosmetics from the clearance and cosmetic aisles at about 2:35 p.m. They say she concealed the merchandise insider her purse. She did have a juvenile boy with her.

Police say she did not offer payment, after checking out, for the merchandise concealed in her purse.

The woman was confronted by Walmart employees on the parking lot and returned most of the concealed merchandise that was taken.

According to police, the woman told the juvenile to run and she went in a different direction away from the Walmart employees. They say the woman was then picked up in the parking lot by a black Cadillac car.

The Marion Police Department is asking for help in identifying the woman. They say they provided images of the woman, but did not provide the surveillance video due to the juvenile not being a suspect and in the footage.



If you have any information, you can contact police at 618-993-2124.

