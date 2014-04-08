East Prairie man charged in connection with armed robbery

An East Prairie, Missouri man arrested late Monday night by Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore has now been charged in connection with the armed robbery of KC’s Jiffy Mart in East Prairie.

According to Sheriff Keith Moore and Deputy Cory Hutcheson oversaw the department’s investigation into the armed robbery of KC’s Jiffy Mart. Shortly after the robbery, Hutcheson gathered statements from the victim and a witness then compiled a list of potential suspects.

During the course of the investigation, Deputy Hutcheson learned that Irvin Michael Swim, a close relative of a former KC’s employee, had borrowed a gun from an East Prairie man on March 12, and returned the weapon on March 16, which was the day of the robbery.

At that time, Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum, Deputy Hutcheson, Deputies David Watkins and Mike Borders received consent to search the home of the person whom had loaned out the gun and subsequently recovered the weapon used in the robbery.

In late March, deputies developed information that a white Nissan Ultima had reportedly circled the business prior to the robbery; and upon further investigation, they found that coincidentally, Swim’s girlfriend also owned a white Nissan Ultima.

On April 3, during the course of an unrelated and ongoing investigation, Deputy Cory Hutcheson developed information that Irvin Michael Swim and Hillary Barrentine were engaged in illegal activity in the state of Arkansas. Deputy Hutcheson shared that information with Mississippi County, Arkansas deputies, who then apprehended the pair and recovered a motorcycle stolen from East Prairie earlier that day.

The following morning, Deputy Watkins and Deputy Hutcheson traveled to Arkansas to conduct interviews with suspects and potential witnesses in the unrelated ongoing investigation. During the course of those interviews, Deputies developed probable cause to believe that Irvin Michael Swim had committed the robbery of KC’s Jiffy Mart.

The following day, Sheriff Moore and Deputy Hutcheson met with East Prairie Police Chief Danny Lafferty and investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to collaborate and consolidate their investigations.

On Monday, April 7, Deputy Cory Hutcheson applied for a search warrant on an East Prairie home associated with Irvin Michael Swim; and that evening, the search warrant was served by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, East Prairie Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The search yielded several guns, narcotics and other items of investigative value, including information which indicated Irvin Swim and Max Richardson had been transported out of the area by Bethany Stinnett, and were ‘hiding out’ in a Dexter motel.

At that time, Sheriff Moore and Deputy Hutcheson conferred with DDCC investigators and then contacted the Dexter and Stoddard County authorities to request assistance apprehending the suspects.

Following a briefing by Sheriff Moore, officers with the Dexter Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol went to the motel. Minutes later, both suspects were taken into custody and delivered to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

The robbery was investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Dept, the East Prairie Police Dept and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The cases originating from the search warrant and hindering prosecution were investigated by Sheriff Moore and Deputy Hutcheson.

Sheriff Moore credits the cooperation between all involved agencies for building the best possible cases and then taking their suspects into custody in a safe and efficient manner.

Sheriff Moore said he would like to thank the Mississippi County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Dept., the Dexter Police Dept., the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for their assistance in this and other pending investigations.

Irvin Michael Swim, 24, of East Prairie, was charged with robbery in the first degree, a class A felony punishable upon conviction by up to life in the Department of Corrections, and several felony stealing charges. His bond was set at $250,000 cash only.

Eris Jennifer Byrd, 42, of East Prairie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to seven years in prison.

Eris Jennifer Byrd also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and hindering prosecution of a felony, both class D felonies punishable upon conviction by up to four years in prison. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Maxwell Dee Richardson, 45, of East Prairie, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to seven years prison. His bond was set at $25,000.

Bethany Dawn Stinnett, 34, of East Prairie, has been arrested, pending the filing of formal charges, on suspicion of hindering prosecution, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to four years in prison.

Hillary Dawn Barrentine, 22, of East Prairie, faces drug related charges in Mississippi County, Arkansas, and will be extradited to Missouri upon disposition of those charges.

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests and charges are expected. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

