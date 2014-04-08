Results for Mo. General Municipal Election, school art teacher collects money to try and save art program

A Johnston City art teacher is taking things into her own hands and is collecting money to save the art program.

The Missouri General Municipal Elections were today and polls closed at 7 p.m. We'll have the latest results on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Today was the General Municipal Election in Missouri. Some of the big issues in the Heartland include a building plan for Poplar Bluff schools, a $32 million bond issue for Sikeston schools and several mayor races. You can click here to visit our Heartland Votes page. We'll have some of the latest results on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Last month, state funding forced the Johnston City School Board to eliminate art from their school program. That news brought on a lot of emotion for students, staff and parents. But for one of the teachers who is jobless next school year, she said she's not giving up hope just yet. Allison Twaits talked to Kathy Rushing, who decided to take matters into her own hands. You can click here for the story.



The Ste. Genevieve community is grieving for two teens that were killed in a crash on Interstate 55 on Sunday night. Another teen was injured in the crash. The funeral arrangements for Danielle Pfaff and Zoe B. Rhymer were released today. You can click here for more information.

In national news, a virus never before seen in the U.S. has killed millions of baby pigs in less than year, and with little known about how it spreads or how to stop it, it’s threatening pork production and pushing up prices by 10 percent or more.

Ukrainian authorities moved to quell pro-Moscow uprisings along the Russian border with mixed results Tuesday, retaking one occupied regional headquarters and watching protesters consolidate their hold on another.

