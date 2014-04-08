More than 600 students attend Math Field Day

More than 600 students from Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois spent the day Tuesday, April 8 doing math problems.

It's all part of Southeast Missouri State University's Math Field Day.

Students from 28 area schools competed against one another in things like Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry.

One student we spoke with tells us it's about more than numbers.

"The math team has definitely taught me to be competitive, how to compete, how to be strict and how to organize my schedule and work with my work ethics and it's definitely taught me how to stay on track," said Ashley Kuan, senior at Herrin High School. "Because it's a lot and when you have to practice all the time. We practice at lunches, we practice after school, all the time outside of school. And then we also have a class where we do nothing but practice for these math team competitions."

The winners in each category received medals. The top three schools get plaques.

