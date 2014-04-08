Kelso students collected pennies for a good cause

Students at Kelso C-7 have been very busy collecting pennies for a good cause.

The kids collected $500 worth of pennies in hopes of buying personalized bricks at Melaina's Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau, Mo. They raised enough to buy two bricks.

Teachers and students say it was a community effort.

"Before I knew it, we had blocks of pennies," said Superintendent Kim Burger. "I didn't even know blocks of pennies could exist. But there were blocks of them."

One of the bricks will have the school's name on it and the other will be named in honor of a student who passed away a few years ago.

