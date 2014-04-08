NWS preliminary report shows tornadoes in Butler, Stoddard Count - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NWS preliminary report shows tornadoes in Butler, Stoddard Counties

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The National Weather Service has released their preliminary survey results for April 3 in Butler and Stoddard County, Missouri.

According to the NWS, an EF0 tornado touched down at about 7:56 p.m. with a peak wind of 80 mph. They say the path length was 1/4 mile, from 1/2 mile east of Stringtown, Mo. to 3/4 mile east of Stringtown, Mo. The maximum path width was 50 yards.

The NWS reports damage from the tornado included a double-wide mobile home that had about half of its roof removed. A few tree limbs were also broken.

In Stoddard County, the preliminary damage assessment showed an EF1 tornado at about 9 p.m. They said it was 1.3 miles north of Fisk to 4.5 miles southeast of Puxico.

The peak wind in Stoddard County was 90 mph, the average path width was 75 yards and the path length was 8.5 miles.

The NWS said damage in Stoddard County included tree limbs and trees down. One small shed had partial loss of metal roofing and siding. Damage was intermittent along the 8.5 mile track.

According to the NWS, the Enhanced Fujita scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

  • EF0 - Weak, 60 to 85 mph
  • EF1 - Weak, 86 to 110 mph
  • EF2 - Strong, 111 to 135 mph
  • EF3 - Strong, 136 to 165 mph
  • EF4 - Violent, 166 to 200 mph
  • EF5 - Violent, more than 200 mph

