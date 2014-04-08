Double homicide - Funeral arrangements for teens - Election Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Double homicide - Funeral arrangements for teens - Election Day

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Police are investigating a double homicide in Bismarck. Police are investigating a double homicide in Bismarck.
Funeral arrangements have been set for two Ste. Genevieve girls killed in a crash. Funeral arrangements have been set for two Ste. Genevieve girls killed in a crash.
Did you vote in Missouri today? Did you vote in Missouri today?

Police are now investigating the deaths of two people found dead after a house fire near Bismarck as a double homicide. Kadee Brosseau talked with the St. Francois County sheriff today about the investigation. She'll have more on Heartland News at Five.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the two Ste. Genevieve girls who were killed in a crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night.

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a house fire Sunday night in Massac County.

Today is the General Municipal Election in Missouri. Voters will decide on a number of school issues, mayors, school board and other races. Watch Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10 tonight for election results. We'll also have results at HeartlandVotes.com on our mobile news app.

A portion of Main Street in downtown Murray, Kentucky will reopen to traffic on today. Several streets have been closed after a building collapse in the downtown area in February.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on South 10th Street on Monday at about 9:30 p.m.

Students in Johnston City are working to keep their arts program at school. Allison Twaits has more about their efforts on Heartland News at Six.

The rising cost of child care is among likely reasons for a rise in the number of women staying home full-time with their children, according to a new Pew Research Center report released Tuesday.

A virus never before seen in the U.S. has killed millions of baby pigs in less than a year, and with little known about how it spreads or how to stop it, it's threatening pork production and pushing up prices by 10 percent or more.

On this day in 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hits his 715th career home run, breaking Babe Ruth's legendary record of 714 homers. (Source: History.com)

