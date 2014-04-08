Man arrested in connection with armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Harley Johnson (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department) Harley Johnson (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department)
RICHWOODS, MO (KFVS) -

A Cadet, Missouri man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Richwoods, Mo.

Harley Johnson was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action, tampering in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $75,000.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department said Johnson was also issued a parole warrant in connection with this case and was issued a no bond in connection with that warrant.

Deputies say on Tuesday, April 8, a white male walked into Cobb's Grocery at 11290 Missouri State Route A Highway in Richwoods, Mo. at 9 a.m.

Witnesses say the man entered the store with a can of mace and a large knife and demanded all the money from the cash register.

They say as the clerk was trying to to retrieve the money, another employee that was there tried to stop the robbery by firing one shot at the suspect while inside the store. Witnesses said the man left the store in a vehicle.

After leaving the scene, deputies found the vehicle and later were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect, Johnson, into custody.

Johnson was being treated at a St. Louis-area hospital for injuries sustained during the robbery.

